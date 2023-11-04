Israeli military announces brief window for Gaza residents trapped by fighting to flee south

Palestinians in Gaza reported more Israeli airstrikes on Saturday across the besieged enclave, including explosions in the south, where Israel had told civilians to seek refuge as its ground operation intensifies in northern Gaza — but Israel's military offered a three-hour window for residents in the north to flee via the territory's main road heading south.

According to David Satterfield, the U.S. special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, as many as 400,000 people remain in northern Gaza, where the Israeli military said earlier in the week that it had encircled Gaza City, the main target of its offensive to crush Hamas.

The new strikes came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in the region seeking ways to ease the plight of civilians caught in the fighting. He met with Arab foreign ministers on Saturday in Jordan, the day after talks in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insisted there could be no temporary ceasefire until all hostages held by Hamas are released.

Egyptian officials said they and Qatar were proposing humanitarian pauses for six to 12 hours daily to allow aid in and casualties to be evacuated. They were also asking for Israel to release a number of women and elderly prisoners in exchange for hostages held by Hamas — suggestions Israel seems unlikely to accept. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media on the discussions.

The Israeli military has repeatedly demanded that northern Gaza's 1.1 million residents flee south as it escalates bombardment of the north and tightens the noose around Gaza City. However, some of those travelling south were killed during their journey in recent days, and Israel has continued bombing in the south, saying it is striking Hamas targets.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Amman, Jordan, on Saturday. (Jonathan Ernst/The Associated Press)

Calls for a humanitarian pause increased with the UNRWA, the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees, reporting that the average Palestinian in Gaza is surviving on two pieces of bread a day, and only one of three water supply lines from Israel is operational.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached about 9,400, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids. The UNRWA says 72 of its staff members have been killed.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

Roughly 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt since Wednesday under an apparent agreement among the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

An Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported on Saturday. It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.

Haniyeh, Hamas's political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.

Raed Mattar, who had fled northern Gaza early in the war and is sheltering in a school in the southern town of Khan Younis, said he heard explosions, apparently from airstrikes, on Saturday.

"People never sleep," he said. "The sound of explosions never stops."

Airstrikes were also reported in Gaza City, the focus of Israel's campaign to crush Gaza's ruling Hamas militants. Strikes hit the western outskirts of the city and near Al-Quds Hospital. The Israeli military repeatedly hit close to the hospital in recent days, said Adly Abu Taha, a Gaza City resident who has sheltered in the hospital grounds for the past three weeks.

"The bombardment get closer day by day," he said over the phone. "We don't know where to go."

Skirmishes along Israel-Lebanon border

Skirmishes along Israel's northern border continued Saturday morning as the Israeli military said it had struck militant sites in Lebanon trying to fire at Israel. The military said it also struck a Hezbollah lookout.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has been clashing with Israeli forces across the frontier with Israel since the Hamas-Israel war erupted.

WATCH | Israelis watching northern border after Hezbollah leader speaks: Israelis watching northern border after Hezbollah leader speaks Duration 2:32 Featured Video People along Israel's northern border with Lebanon were watching closely as the leader of Hezbollah spoke Friday for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began. There is deep concern that the conflict could widen, as rocket attacks from Lebanon increase.

On Friday in Tel Aviv, on his third trip to Israel since the war began, Blinken pushed U.S. President Joe Biden's calls for a brief halt in the fighting to address the worsening humanitarian crisis.

On Saturday, he held meetings in Amman, Jordan's capital, with diplomats from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian Authority, who remain angry and deeply suspicious of Israel.

In addition to aid distribution, allowing foreigners out and the release of hostages, Blinken is looking to get Jordan and other Arab states to begin to think about the future of Gaza if and when Israel succeeds in wresting control from Hamas.

There was consensus among Arab governments involved in discussions with the U.S. to resist "any talks" on the postwar period in Gaza before establishing a ceasefire and allowing the delivery of more humanitarian aid and fuel to Gaza, according to the Egyptian officials.

The United Nations chief, meanwhile, renewed his demand for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, saying civilians "have been besieged, denied aid, killed and bombed out of their homes" for nearly a month in Israel's retaliation after the surprise attacks from Hamas.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement late Friday that he is "horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al-Shifa hospital," calling the images of bodies strewn on the street "harrowing."

WATCH | Ambulance in Gaza hit by Israeli airstrike: Ambulance in Gaza hit by Israeli airstrike Duration 0:29 Featured Video WARNING: This video contains distressing images. Video obtained by Reuters shows the aftermath of an Israeli strike on an ambulance near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. A Health Ministry spokesperson said 15 people were killed and 60 wounded. Israel's military said it had identified and hit an ambulance 'being used by a Hamas terrorist cell' and that a number of Hamas fighters were killed.

The secretary general said international humanitarian law must be respected, including protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure and not using civilians as human shields. He also called for the delivery of humanitarian supplies across Gaza "at a scale commensurate with this dramatic situation."

At least 15 people were killed and 60 wounded outside Al-Shifa Hospital, said Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra.

The Israeli military said its aircraft hit an ambulance that Hamas fighters were using to carry weapons on Friday. The claim could not be independently verified. The military said it took place "near a battle zone," suggesting it was close to ongoing ground battles.