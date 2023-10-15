As Israeli ground assault looms, civilians in Gaza search for food, water and safety

The latest:

Israel drops leaflets over Gaza City, orders more than one million Palestinians to move south.

UN says rapid evacuation will cause untold human suffering.

Israelis turns on the water in southern Gaza, says White House national security adviser.

Israel must be prepared for Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon, adviser to Israeli PM says.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

Gaza's 2.3 million civilians faced a continuing struggle for food, water and safety on Sunday and braced for a looming invasion, eight days after Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on Israel. While hundreds of thousands sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate the north, others huddled at hospitals there.

Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished entire neighbourhoods but failed to stem militant rocket fire into Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks. That makes this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides.

More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority of them civilians killed in Hamas's Oct. 7 assault. This is the deadliest war for Israel since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.

Israel dropped leaflets over Gaza City in the north and renewed warnings on social media, ordering more than one million Palestinians — almost half the territory's population — to move south. The military says it is trying to clear away civilians ahead of a major campaign against Hamas militants in the north, including in what it said were underground hideouts in Gaza City. Hamas urged people to stay in their homes.

A Palestinian youth reacts as he sits on the rubble of a destroyed home following an Israeli military strike on the Rafah refugee camp, in southern Gaza on Sunday. (Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)

The military said Sunday that it would refrain from targeting a single route south from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., again urging Palestinians to leave the north en masse. The military offered two corridors and a longer window the day before.

The UN and aid groups say such a rapid exodus, along with Israel's complete siege of the 40-kilometre-long coastal territory would cause untold human suffering.

The World Health Organization said the evacuation "could be tantamount to a death sentence" for the more than 2,000 patients in northern hospitals, including newborns in incubators and people in intensive care. Gaza's hospitals are expected to run out of fuel for emergency generators within two days, according to the UN, which said that that would endanger the lives of thousands of patients.

Gaza was already in a humanitarian crisis due to a growing shortage of water and medical supplies caused by the Israeli siege, which has also forced electrical plants to shut down without fuel. With some bakeries closing, residents complained of being unable to buy bread for their children.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a CNN interview on Sunday that Israeli officials have informed him that water pipes in southern Gaza have been turned back on.

'We don't deserve this'

In Gaza City, Haifa Khamis al-Shurafa crowded into a car with six family members, fleeing to the south in the darkness. "We don't deserve this," Shurafa said, before leaving her home city. "We didn't kill anyone."

The Israeli military said "hundreds of thousands" of Palestinians had heeded the warning and headed south. It gave Palestinians a six-hour window that ended Saturday afternoon to travel safely within Gaza along two main routes, but has not set a firm deadline for the evacuation.

WATCH | UN warns evacuation risks 'humanitarian consequences': 'It's impossible': A million people have 24 hours to flee northern Gaza | About That Duration 4:09 Featured Video Israel told 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza within 24 hours, ahead of a seemingly imminent ground invasion. The United Nations says the massive evacuation will be 'impossible' without 'devastating humanitarian consequences.' Andrew Chang examines the difficulty of the undertaking.

Hundreds of relatives of the estimated 150 people captured by Hamas in Israel and taken to Gaza meanwhile gathered outside the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, demanding their release.

"This is my cry out to the world: Please help bring my family, my wife and three kids," said Avihai Brodtz of Kfar Azza. Many expressed anger toward the government, saying they still have no information about their loved ones.

In a televised address Saturday night, Israel's chief military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, accused Hamas of trying to use civilians as human shields.

Firefighters and security forces extinguish a fire after a rocket fired from Gaza exploded on a house on Sunday in Sderot, Israel. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

"We are going to attack Gaza City very broadly soon," he said, without giving a timetable for the attack.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Israeli military said the invasion will be by land, air and sea.

"Our soldiers are going to risk their lives in very difficult house-to-house combat," where Hamas has "intertwined itself" in civilian neighbourhoods, Mark Regev, senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told CBC News.

Both Regev and Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, the international spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces, have accused Hamas of hindering the movement of civilians in Gaza.

"We want Gazan civilians out of the combat zone. Hamas, however, has put up roadblocks and is preventing people from leaving, and has called on people to stay and become martyrs for their theology," Regev said.

The Israeli military said Sunday an airstrike in southern Gaza had killed a Hamas commander blamed for the killings at Nirim, one of several communities Hamas had attacked in southern Israel. Israel said it struck over 100 military targets overnight, including command centres and rocket launchers.

Israel threatens to close Al Jazeera bureau

On Sunday, Israel's communications minister said he was seeking a possible closure of Al Jazeera's local bureau, and accused the Qatari news station of pro-Hamas incitement and of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza.

The proposal to shut down Al Jazeera had been vetted by Israeli security officials and was being vetted by legal experts, Shloma Karhi said, adding that he would bring it to the cabinet later in the day.

Israel has called up some 360,000 military reserves and massed troops and tanks along the border with Gaza. Israelis living near the Gaza border, including residents of the town of Sderot, continued to be evacuated. Militants in Gaza have fired over 5,500 rockets since the hostilities erupted, many reaching deep into Israel, as Israeli warplanes pound Gaza.

Fears of broader conflict

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said late Saturday that the U.S. was moving a second carrier strike group, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, to the eastern Mediterranean, in a show of force meant to deter any allies of Hamas, such as Iran or Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, from seeking to widen the war.

"We don't want an escalation. We don't want to see this war spread to a two-front war, but we have to be prepared for it," said Mark Negev, adviser to the Israeli prime minister.

"I can tell you if we're attacked from Lebanon, if there is an escalation [and] war is declared, we will fight and we will win in the northern front as well."

Israeli Merkava tanks positioned in the north of Israel near the border with Lebanon on Sunday. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meanwhile met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh as the Biden administration scrambles to prevent a wider regional conflict. Prince Mohammed is the sixth Arab leader Blinken has met since he arrived in the Middle East on Thursday.

Hamas remained defiant. In a televised speech Saturday, Ismail Haniyeh, a top official, said that "all the massacres" will not break the Palestinian people.

An Israeli airstrike near the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza killed at least 27 people and wounded another 80, Gaza health authorities said.

Most of the victims were women and children, the authorities said. Doctors from Kamal Edwan Hospital shared footage of charred and disfigured bodies.

It was not clear how many Palestinians remained in northern Gaza by Saturday afternoon, said Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. An estimated one million people have been displaced in Gaza in one week, she said.

At Gaza City's main hospital, al-Shifa, a crowd of men, women and children that medical officials estimated at 35,000 crammed into the hospital's lobby and bloodied hallways and under the trees on the hospital grounds, hoping the facility would be spared in the coming attack.

"People think this is the only safe space after their homes were destroyed and they were forced to flee," said Dr. Medhat Abbas, a Health Ministry official.