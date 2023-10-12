U.S., Israel reinforce ties, with further talk of ground offensive in Gaza

Featured Video Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking from Tel Aviv alongside the U.S. secretary of state, called Hamas an 'enemy of civilization' as he thanked the U.S. for its 'unequivocal' support for Israel.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Jerusalem on Thursday that "as long as America exists," the country will support Israel as it responds with force to last week's shocking Hamas attack and contemplates a ground operation in Gaza.

Blinken detailed some of the U.S. support so far, including working with Israel to try and secure the release of hostages taken by the Palestinian militant group in recent days. Scores of aircraft are heading to U.S. military bases around the Middle East, and a second warship departs for the eastern Mediterranean on Friday from Virginia. Special operations forces are assisting Israel's military in planning and intelligence.

"You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourselves, but as long as America exists, you will never have to," said Blinken. "We will always be there by your side."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Blinken for the U.S. support and compared Hamas to the Islamic State group.

"Just as ISIS was crushed, Hamas will be crushed," he said.

But Blinken also stressed that every precaution should be taken to avoid civilian casualties in the fighting that lies ahead.

"We democracies distinguish ourselves from terrorists by striving for a different standard, even when it's difficult," he said.

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesman, told reporters separately on Thursday that forces "are preparing for a ground manoeuvre if decided" in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas. A ground offensive in Gaza, the first since the 2014 war, would likely bring even higher casualties on both sides in brutal house-to-house fighting.

The war was ignited by a bloody and wide-ranging Hamas attack in Israel. The attack and the response have so far claimed at least 2,700 lives — of Israelis, Palestinians and citizens of other countries, including Canada. Blinken said 25 Americans are known to have been killed.

Israel has responded thus far with air attacks in Gaza. Palestinians who haven't fled spent the night in pitch darkness there, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods.

International aid groups warned that deaths in Gaza could accelerate as the territory runs out of supplies amid an Israeli blockade.

The Israeli military said more than 1,300 people, including 222 soldiers, have been killed in Israel.

The risk of a wider war was evident Wednesday after the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military position and claimed to have killed and wounded troops.

Israel targets Hamas leadership

Israel says roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed inside Israel, and that hundreds of the dead inside Gaza are Hamas members.

The Israeli military said overnight strikes targeted Hamas's elite Nukhba forces, including command centres used by the fighters who attacked Israel on Saturday, and the home of a senior Hamas naval operative that it said was used to store unspecified weapons.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said Israeli strikes demolished two multi-storey houses on top of residents without warning, killing and wounding "a large number" of people, mainly civilians. Hamas has threatened to kill Israeli hostages if Israel strikes Palestinian civilians without warning.

Militants in Gaza are holding an estimated 150 people taken hostage from Israel — soldiers, men, women, children and older adults — and they have fired thousands of rockets into Israel over the past five days.

Israel has halted the entry of food, water, fuel and medicine into Gaza. On Tuesday, Gaza's only power station ran out of fuel and shut down, leaving only lights powered by scattered private generators.

A senior official with the the International Committee of the Red Cross warned that lack of electricity could cripple hospitals, as he called for Hamas to release hostages.

"As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis stops, and X-rays can't be taken," said Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC's regional director. "Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues."

Reservists to arrive from around world

In Israel, opposition leader Benny Gantz, a former defence minister and political opponent of Netanyahu, joined a new wartime cabinet at a time when the Israeli military appears increasingly likely to launch a ground offensive into Gaza.

Israel has mobilized 360,000 reservists, massed additional forces near Gaza and evacuated tens of thousands of residents from nearby communities. Israel's El Al Airlines said it would operate flights this Saturday from New York and Thailand to bring back reservists, the first time in 40 years it would fly on the Jewish Sabbath.

Israel Defence Forces artillery units fire shells towards Gaza on Wednesday near Netivot, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed at least 1,300 and the militant group took an estimated 150 hostages. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The Israeli government is under pressure to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and massacred hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival. At least 1,200 Israelis have been killed.

Israel's increasingly destructive airstrikes in Gaza have flattened entire city blocks and left unknown numbers of bodies beneath debris. A ground offensive in Gaza, whose 2.3 million residents are densely packed into a strip of land only 40 kilometres long, would likely result in a surge of casualties on both sides.

Egypt crossing still inaccesible

The UN said late Wednesday the number of people displaced by the airstrikes had soared 30 per cent within 24 hours, to 339,000, two-thirds of them crowding into UN schools. Others sought shelter in the shrinking number of safe neighbourhoods.

The Egyptian government rejected an American proposal to allow Palestinians fleeing Israel's bombardment to leave Gaza, a senior Egyptian official said early Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

Egypt believes that Palestinians leaving Gaza through its Rafah crossing would harm the Palestinian cause, and its state-run media reported that the Israeli offensive is part of a scheme to empty the enclave.

Health system near collapse, surgeon says

The death toll in Gaza rose to over 1,400 Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, including 447 children.

The Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, has only enough fuel to keep power on for three days, said Matthias Kannes, a Gaza-based official for Doctors Without Borders. The group said the two hospitals it runs in Gaza were running out of surgical equipment, antibiotics, fuel and other supplies.

Ghassan Abu Sitta, a reconstructive surgeon at al-Shifa, said he had 50 patients waiting to go to the operating room.

Smoke billows during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Thursday. (Ibrahim Hams/AFP/Getty Images)

"We're already beyond the capacity of the system to cope," he said. The health system "has the rest of the week before it collapses, not just because of the diesel. All supplies are running short."

The Palestinian Red Crescent said other hospitals' generators will run out in five days. Residential buildings, unable to store as much diesel, likely will go dark sooner.

Israeli settlers attack West Bank village

In a new tactic, Israel is warning civilians to evacuate whole Gaza neighbourhoods, rather than just individual buildings, then levelling large swaths in waves of airstrikes.

Even with the evacuation warnings, Palestinians say some are unable to escape or have nowhere to go, and that entire families have been crushed under rubble.

Other times, strikes come with no notice, survivors say.

"There was no warning or anything," said Hashem Abu Manea, 58, who lost his 15-year-old daughter, Joanna, when a strike late Tuesday levelled his home in Gaza City.

A woman reacts as mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli settlers, near Nablus in the West Bank on Thursday. (Ammar Awad/Reuters)

In the West Bank, Israeli settlers attacked a village south of Nablus, opening fire on Palestinians and killing three, the territory's health ministry said. More than two dozen Palestinians have died in fighting in the West Bank since the weekend.