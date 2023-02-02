Israeli military attacks Gaza targets after militants fire rocket in south

Militants fired a rocket into Israel's south Wednesday, the army said, setting off sirens and raising already heightened tensions under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new coalition government.

Early Thursday, the Israeli military said it started attacking targets in the Gaza Strip in response to rockets. According to local media, Israeli fighter jets struck a militant site in the central Gaza Strip. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The rocket from the Gaza Strip was intercepted, according to the military. Israel usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes.

Local residents reported hearing explosions. Israel's rescue service said it received no reports of injuries except for a 50-year-old woman who slipped and fell while running to a shelter.

The action in Israel's skies Wednesday comes after Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group has threatened Israel over the combative stance of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has promised harsh treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

From the occupied West Bank to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, many Palestinians revere prisoners as heroes for the Palestinian cause.

Security Cabinet meeting demanded

Ben-Gvir said the new rocket fire from Gaza won't stop him from implementing his punitive policies against Palestinian detainees. He called for an urgent Security Cabinet meeting to discuss a response.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has spiked in recent days as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited with a call for calm.

An Israeli military raid on a militant stronghold in the West Bank city of Jenin last week killed nine, most of them militants. A 10th Palestinian was killed in separate fighting near Jerusalem.

The next day, a deadly shooting by a Palestinian gunman near a synagogue on Jerusalem's outskirts killed seven people. A separate Jerusalem shooting over the weekend by a 13-year-old Palestinian wounded two Israelis.