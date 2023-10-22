2nd aid convoy heads to Gaza from Egypt as Syria reports Israeli airstrikes

The latest:

Second humanitarian aid convoy heading to Gaza.

Israeli military drops leaflets on Gaza, renewing warning to Palestinians to move south.

Israel says Hamas deputy chief killed in Gaza Strip; overnight strikes hit targets in West Bank, airports in Syria.

Israel Defence Forces confirms 212 hostages held in Gaza as ground offensive looms.

U.S. defence secretary orders more defence systems to Middle East.

A second convoy of aid trucks entered the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, heading toward the Gaza Strip, according to Egyptian security and humanitarian sources at Rafah.

A total of more than a dozen aid trucks carrying medical and food supplies had been inspected by UNRWA, the UN's Palestinian refugee agency, the sources said.

The convoy is the second humanitarian aid shipment allowed to cross into the territory since Israel cut supplies to Gaza as part of its response to the deadly rampage and kidnappings carried out by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct. 7. On Saturday, 20 trucks entered Gaza.

In a separate development in the two-week-old conflict, Palestinians said they had received renewed warnings from Israel's military to move from north Gaza to the south of the strip, with the added warning that they could be identified as sympathizers with a "terrorist organization" if they stayed put.

Palestinians look for survivors in buildings destroyed in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. (Hatem Ali/The Associated Press)

The message was delivered in leaflets marked with the Israel Defence Forces name and logo from Saturday and sent to people via mobile phone audio messages across the narrow 45-kilometre-long territory.

"Urgent warning, to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your life in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organization," the leaflet said.

Israel has pounded Gaza with airstrikes since Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the territory, launched its Oct. 7 attacks. Israel has massed troops and armour on the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive.

Palestinians check the damage inside a mosque which was hit in an airstrike in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. (Raneen Sawafta/Reuters)

Israel has previously warned Palestinians to move south, although Palestinians said they had not previously been told they could be considered "terrorist" sympathizers if they did not. They also say making the journey south remains highly risky amid airstrikes and say areas of the south have also been hit.

Israel says an estimated 700,000 people living in Gaza have already fled, but hundreds of thousands remain in the north. The Palestinians say they are are rationing food and water, while Doctors Without Borders says the territory's health-care system is "facing collapse."

Ibrahim Alagha, his wife and their children are from Ireland and were visiting Gaza when the war began. They were forced to take shelter at Ibrahim's parent's house in Khan Younis, along with dozens of others.

"We have a very critical level of water left. We barely manage to get a single meal a day. On top of that, we have a lot of children who get terrified whenever there is an explosion or a bomb coming down," he told CBC News on Sunday.

"The situation is getting worse and worse every day."

Israel confirmed on Sunday morning that 212 people, captured in the Hamas militant attack 15 days ago, are being held hostage in Gaza.

Pictures of over 1,000 persons abducted, missing or killed in the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7 are displayed on seats in the Smolarz Auditorium at Tel Aviv University on Sunday. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday that the death toll in the enclave has reached 4,385, while 13,561 people have been wounded.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack.

Canadian Israeli man focused on getting captured family back: Aharon Brodutch's sister-in-law and her three kids were kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The Canadian Israeli man says he's just focused on getting his family back.

Strikes hit targets in West Bank, Syria

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.

Israeli forces killed at least five people early Sunday in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Two were killed in an airstrike on a mosque in the town of Jenin, which has seen heavy gun battles between Palestinian militants and Israeli troops over the past year.

The Israeli military said the mosque compound belonged to Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants who had carried out several attacks in recent months and were planning another one.

Sunday's fatalities brought the death toll in the West Bank to 90 Palestinians since the war broke out, according to the Health Ministry.

Israeli tanks are positioned near Israel's border with Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground offensive in the Palestinian territory. (Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters)

Syrian state media meanwhile reported that Israeli airstrikes have targeted the international airports in the capital, Damascus, and the northern city of Aleppo.

It said the strikes killed one person and damaged the runways, putting them out of service. Israel has carried out several strikes in Syria, including on the airports, since the war began.

Israel rarely acknowledges individual strikes, but says it acts to prevent Hezbollah and other militant groups from bringing in arms from their patron, Iran, which also supports Hamas.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah said six of its fighters were killed Saturday, and the group's deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, warned that Israel would pay a high price if it starts a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Israel struck Hezbollah targets early Sunday in response to rocket fire, the military said. Israel also announced evacuation plans for another 14 communities near the border with Lebanon.

Kiryat Shmona, with a population of more than 20,000 people, was told to evacuate last week.

Exploring Hamas militants' use of tunnels: Journalist Isobel Yeung was given rare access to the labyrinth of tunnels under Gaza in 2021 that some believe Hamas uses as a command centre. She spoke to Hamas militants about how they use the tunnels for a documentary produced for Vice News.

U.S. orders defence systems to Middle East

For days, Israel has seemed to be on the verge of launching a ground offensive in Gaza as part of its response to Hamas's deadly rampage.

Tanks and tens of thousands of troops have massed at the border, and Israeli leaders have spoken of an undefined next stage in operations.

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced late Saturday he was sending additional air defence systems to the Middle East as well as putting more troops on prepare-to-deploy orders.

Austin said the U.S. would be delivering a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, or THAAD, battery along with additional Patriot missile defence system batteries "to locations throughout the region to increase force protection for U.S. troops."

Austin said he had also placed additional forces on prepare-to-deploy orders, "part of prudent contingency planning" as the U.S. and others brace for the potential of a wider regional conflict and as Israel prepares to launch a ground offensive into Gaza.

Examining the potential strategies on both sides as ground offensive looms: Hamas is isolated in the Gaza Strip but it's not alone - who stands with whom in the Israel-Hamas war. And with the threat of a ground invasion looming, Andrew Chang examines the potential strategies on both sides.

Bases in Iraq and Syria have been repeatedly targeted by drones in the days since a deadly hospital blast in Gaza City, and the destroyer USS Carney intercepted land attack cruise missiles in the Red Sea shot from Yemen on Thursday.

The Oct. 17 explosion at al-Ahli hospital has been among the most hotly disputed events of the Gaza war. The Gaza Health Ministry has put the hospital death toll at 471. An Israeli official said it appeared to be "several dozen." A U.S. intelligence report estimated the number of those killed to be "probably at the low end of the 100 to 300 spectrum."

Hamas accused Israel of carrying out an airstrike on the hospital. Israel denied that, saying the blast was caused by a Palestinian rocket falling short after being launched at Israel.