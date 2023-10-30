Israeli soldier freed in Gaza; Hamas releases video of 3 women still held hostage

An Israeli soldier was freed from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip during the military's ground operation, the military and said on Monday.

The military said the soldier, who it identified as Ori Megidish, had been kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7. It said she had since undergone medical checks and was "doing well."

It did not elaborate further on the circumstances.

Energy Minister Israel Katz, a member of Israel's security cabinet, said on media platform X: "I want to send strength and congratulate the soldiers and commanders of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) and Shin Bet for the bold operation."

He offered no further details.

Earlier Monday, Hamas also released a video of three women who are being held hostage.

The video shows the women — identified by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Yelena Trupanob, Danielle Aloni and Rimon Kirsht — sitting side by side against a bare wall, with Aloni addressing an angry message to the prime minister.

Three women are shown in a video released by Hamas on Monday. It was not clear when the video was recorded. (Hamas)

Accusing Netanyahu of failing to protect Israeli citizens during the deadly Hamas attack and failing to get them back home, she called for an agreement to secure their release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

"You were supposed to free all of us. You committed to free us all. But instead we are carrying your political, security, military, diplomatic failure," she said.

In a statement, Netanyahu repeated a pledge to make every effort to bring the hostages home.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a news conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv on Saturday. (Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters)

"Abducted by Hamas, which is committing war crimes, I embrace you. Our hearts are with you and with the other captives. We are doing everything to bring home all the captives and the missing," he said.

The prime minister has said that efforts to free the over 200 hostages being held by Hamas were ongoing during the ground campaign in Gaza, which he said "creates opportunities to achieve their release and we will not miss them."