Tense calm in Gaza after Israel, Hamas exchange heavy fire

A tense quiet has taken hold after a night of heavy fire as Israeli aircraft bombed targets across the Gaza Strip and Gaza militants fired rockets into Israel.

PM Netanyahu cuts Washington trip short, returns home

The Associated Press ·
Streaks of light are pictured as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border on Monday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

School in southern Israel was cancelled on Tuesday following the violence that erupted just two weeks ahead of Israeli elections.

The cross-border fighting was triggered by a surprise rocket fired early Monday from Gaza that slammed into a house in central Israel and wounded seven people. Gaza's Hamas rulers announced later in the day that Egyptian mediators had brokered a ceasefire but the firing continued.

The attack prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut short a visit to Washington and return home. He promised a tough response, setting the stage for perhaps the most serious conflict since a 50-day war in 2014.

