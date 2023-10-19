Israeli airstrikes pounded locations across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, heightening fears among more than two million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.

Homes were hit in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Thursday, where hundreds of thousands are seeking shelter. Medical staff at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said they received at least 12 dead and 40 wounded.

Sirens wailed as emergency crews rushed to rescue survivors from one building, where many were believed trapped under the rubble of misshapen bed frames, broken furniture and cement chunks. Nearby buildings had balconies and facades blown off.

A small, soot-covered child, unconscious and dangling in the arms of a rescue worker, was taken out of one damaged building and rushed toward a waiting ambulance.

In addition to the bombardments, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told ground troops on Thursday to be ready to enter the Gaza Strip, though he didn't say when the invasion will start.

In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers on the border, Gallant urged the forces to "get organized, be ready" for an order to move in.

"Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside," he said. "I promise you."

A picture taken during a media tour on Thursday organized by the Israeli military shows the charred interior of a building in the kibbutz Nir Oz along the border with the Gaza Strip after the attack by Hamas militants. (Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and about 12,500 wounded in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday. Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra told a news conference that 44 health workers had been killed in Gaza since then, while four hospitals were out of service and 14 basic health-care services had stopped functioning.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces have killed 10 Palestinians in clashes in the past two days, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas's deadly incursion on Oct. 7, including several Canadians. Roughly 200 others were abducted.

WATCH | Red Cross concerned about well-being of hostages, families: Red Cross trying to gain access to Hamas hostages Duration 1:49 Featured Video Sarah Davies, with the International Committee of the Red Cross, says her organization is in contact with Hamas and is 'relentlessly' seeking access to the hostages held by the militant group. The Red Cross wants to 'create a lifeline of communication' for families desperate for news.

Fate of people who want to leave unclear

The bombardments came after Israel agreed Wednesday to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to Gaza. Many among Gaza's 2.3 million residents have cut down to one meal a day and have been left to drink dirty water amid dwindling supplies.

The deal to get aid into Gaza remained fragile, as hospitals in the sealed territory say they are on the verge of collapse. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the decision was approved after a request from U.S. President Joe Biden, who visited Israel on Wednesday.

WATCH | Why isn't the border crossing open?: Why Egypt hasn't opened the Rafah crossing with Gaza Duration 7:56 Featured Video As the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorates, there’s growing pressure on Egypt to open the Rafah border crossing to let vital aid in and people out. The National breaks down why Egypt hasn’t budged and how the situation could unfold over the coming days.

The prime minister's office said Israel "will not thwart" deliveries of food, water or medicine from Egypt, as long as they are limited to civilians in the south of the Gaza Strip and don't go to Hamas militants. The statement made no mention of fuel, which is badly needed for hospital generators.

Egypt must still repair the road across the border at Rafah, which was cratered by Israeli airstrikes. More than 200 trucks and some 3,000 tonnes of aid are positioned at or near the crossing, Gaza's only connection to Egypt, said the head of the Red Crescent for North Sinai, Khalid Zayed.

Tents provided by the United Nations set up for Palestinians displaced by the bombardment of the Gaza Strip are seen in Khan Younis on Thursday. (Ashraf Amra/The Associated Press)

It was not expected that aid would enter before Friday, Egyptian security sources and White House officials said. More aid is being held in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, about 45 kilometres from Rafah.

Supplies will go in under supervision of the UN, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told Al-Arabiya TV.

The WHO's emergencies chief Mike Ryan said the aid is "a drop in the ocean" of what is needed in Gaza.

"But hopefully this trickle will turn into a river of aid that will flow in the coming days," he said.

Ryan said the UN agency would do everything in its power, along with the Egypt and Palestinian Red Crescent societies, to ensure aid doesn't get diverted.

Foreign passport holders have headed to the Rafah border hoping to be allowed out under any deal, although Cairo has said aid must be delivered first.

Hospitals under stress

The announcement of a plan to bring water, food and other supplies into Gaza came as fury over a Tuesday explosion at Gaza City's al-Ahli Hospital spread across the Middle East.

There were conflicting claims of who was behind the deadly hospital explosion. Hamas officials in Gaza blamed an Israeli airstrike, saying hundreds were killed.

WATCH l Blast radius, heat damage can determine explosion cause: expert: What experts would look for to determine cause of Gaza hospital blast Duration 4:09 Featured Video Andres Gannon, an assistant professor of political science at Vanderbilt University, discusses what evidence experts would use to determine what caused a deadly explosion at a Gaza City hospital. He warns that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas would make it more difficult to identify the cause.

Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was instead due to a rocket misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. Islamic Jihad dismissed that claim.

The White House said an analysis of "overhead imagery, intercepts and open-source information" showed Israel was not behind the attack, but the U.S. said it continues to collect evidence.

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence.

Video from the scene showed the hospital grounds strewn with torn bodies, many of them young children.

Hundreds of wounded were rushed to Gaza City's main hospital where doctors, already facing critical supply shortages, were sometimes forced to perform surgery on the floors, often without anesthesia.

Injured persons are shown at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Thursday. Doctors in Gaza face significant challenges in providing care. (Mohamed Zaanoun/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images)

The Gaza Health Ministry issued an urgent request for diesel Thursday after a fifth major hospital — Yemen al-Saeed Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip — closed due to a lack of fuel.

Beit Hanoun Hospital, Dora Children's Hospital, Karama Hospital and the International Eye Hospital in Gaza have already closed due to fuel shortages and airstrike damage, the ministry said. Services have also halted at 14 smaller primary health centres in the enclave for the same reasons.

More than one million Palestinians have fled their homes, roughly half of Gaza's population. Many who fled Gaza City and other places in the north after Israel told them to evacuate have crowded into UN schools or the homes of relatives.

Elsewhere on Thursday, the Israeli military said it killed a top Palestinian militant in Rafah, and hit hundreds of targets across Gaza, including tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructure and command centres. It said it hit dozens of mortar launching posts, most of them immediately after they launched shells at Israel.

In northern areas that Israel warned to evacuate, airstrikes also hit three residential towers in al-Zahra, the Hamas-led Interior Ministry in Gaza said, as well as homes along the border with Israel.