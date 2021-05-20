Ceasefire reached amid more Israeli airstrikes, Hamas rocket firings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved a ceasefire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip, his office confirmed late Thursday.

The decision came after heavy U.S. pressure to halt the offensive. Multiple reports said the ceasefire was to go into effect at 2 a.m. local time, just over three hours after the decision.

There was no immediate reaction from Hamas.

Netanyahu has pushed back against calls from the U.S. to wind down the Gaza offensive, appearing determined to inflict more damage on Hamas in a war that could help save his political career.

Explosions shook Gaza City and orange flares lit up the pre-dawn sky, with bombing raids also reported in the central town of Deir al-Balah and the southern town of Khan Younis. As the sun rose, residents surveyed the rubble from at least five family homes destroyed in Khan Younis. There were also heavy airstrikes on a commercial thoroughfare in Gaza City.

The Israeli military said it struck at least three homes of Hamas commanders in Khan Younis and another in Rafah, targeting "military infrastructure," as well as a weapons storage unit at a home in Gaza City.

With hundreds already killed in the worst fighting since Israel and Hamas' 2014 war, U.S. President Joe Biden told Israel on Wednesday that he expected "a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire" — but Netanyahu pushed back, saying he was "determined to continue this operation until its aim is met."

It marked the first public rift between the two close allies since the fighting began and poses a difficult test of the U.S.-Israel relationship early in Biden's presidency.

A Palestinian woman works on Thursday in the kitchen of a house in Gaza damaged in an Israeli airstrike. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

Visiting the region, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Israel has "the right to defend itself against such unacceptable attacks." But he also expressed concern about the rising number of civilian victims and voiced support for truce efforts.

United Nations Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland was in the Gulf state of Qatar to help with efforts to restore calm, a diplomatic official said. Energy-rich Qatar often helps mediate between Israel and Hamas and has donated hundreds of millions of dollars for development and humanitarian projects in Gaza in recent years to help maintain calm. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.

In a UN General Assembly emergency meeting, Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire.

The International Committee for the Red Cross's sub-delegation in Gaza called for at least a temporary break in the fighting to allow people to shop for essentials.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi visit the site of a rocket attack in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikvah today. (Sebastian Scheiner/The Associated Press)

Overnight, an Israeli airstrike smashed into the Khawaldi family's two-storey house in Khan Younis, destroying it. The 11 residents, who were sleeping outside of the home out of fear, were all wounded and hospitalized, said Shaker al-Khozondar, a neighbour.

Shrapnel also hit his own home, killing his aunt and wounding her daughter and two other relatives, he said. Al-Khozondar spoke from his aunt Hoda's bedroom where she had died. The windows were shattered and the bed pillows and rubble were stained with blood.

Weam Fares, a spokesperson for a nearby hospital, confirmed the death and said at least 10 people were wounded in strikes overnight.

Heavy airstrikes also pummelled a street in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, destroying ramshackle homes with corrugated metal roofs nearby. The Israeli military said it struck two underground launchers in the camp used to fire rockets at Tel Aviv.

"Never in my life have I seen such destruction," said Ibrahim Afana, 44. "We didn't even have three minutes to put a slipper on our foot," he said, describing his family's panicked flight after they were awakened by the bombing. He said the Israeli army had called some residents to warn them about the impending strikes. There were no reports of casualties.

The current round of fighting between Israel and Hamas began May 10, when the militant group fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police. A focal point of the clashes was the Al-Aqsa Mosque, part of a holy site in Jerusalem's Old City revered by Muslims and Jews. Police tactics at the compound and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.

Smoke trails are seen in the background as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept rockets launched today from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. (Baz Ratner/Reuters)

Since then, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says have targeted Hamas' infrastructure, including a vast tunnel network. Hamas and other militant groups embedded in residential areas have fired over 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, with hundreds falling short and most of the rest intercepted.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians. Hamas and militant group Islamic Jihad say at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says the number is at least 130. Some 58,000 Palestinians have fled their homes.

Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, have been killed. The military said an anti-tank missile fired from Gaza hit an empty bus near the frontier on Thursday, lightly wounding an Israeli soldier.

Since the fighting began, Gaza's infrastructure, already weakened by a 14-year blockade, has rapidly deteriorated. Medical supplies, water and fuel for electricity are running low in the territory, on which Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade after Hamas consolidated its control over Gaza in 2007.

Israeli bombing has damaged over 50 schools across the territory, according to advocacy group Save the Children, completely destroying at least six. While repairs are done, education will be disrupted for nearly 42,000 children.

Israeli attacks have damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and destroyed one health facility, the World Health Organization said. Nearly half of all essential drugs have run out.