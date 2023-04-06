Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza following rocket fire from Palestinian territory, Lebanon

The Israeli military says it has struck targets in the Gaza Strip following a day of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory and from Lebanon.

A pair of explosions were heard in Gaza late Thursday. It was not immediately clear what was targeted.

The airstrikes came as Israel's security cabinet was meeting to discuss a response to the rocket fire.

Tensions have been rising in recent days following unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site — where police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and beat Palestinians who had barricaded themselves inside.

The violence in Jerusalem has led to repeated rocket fire from Gaza. On Thursday, militants in Lebanon fired over 30 rockets into Israel as well.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised an "aggressive response."