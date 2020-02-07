Ireland's Green Party, likely to be a kingmaker after Saturday's election, would re-introduce an aviation tax opposed by Ryanair and push two megaprojects to cut carbon emissions if it enters government, leader Eamon Ryan told Reuters ahead of Saturday's election.

While recent opinion polls show the Green Party in fourth place with around eight per cent support, the country's two dominant parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, have consistently named the Greens as a preferred partner. Analysts say most possible governments would seek the Greens' support.

The left-wing Sinn Fein shocked the country when it emerged as the most popular party in an opinion poll released on Monday, with 25 per cent support, up from 14 per cent support in the 2016 vote.

The party is running only 42 candidates overall, however, and its rivals say they will not form a coalition government with it. But Mary Lou McDonald, a Dublin-born politician from a middle-class background, is bringing Sinn Fein closer to its historic goal of entering government in Dublin while also leading Belfast's power-sharing executive.

Two years ago, she succeeded the charismatic, controversial Gerry Adams, the former Irish Republican Army spokesperson.

McDonald resonating with voters

Many Irish voters still oppose Sinn Fein for its role as the political wing of the IRA during a decades-long fight against British rule in Northern Ireland in which some 3,600 people were killed. Adams was the face of that resistance for much of his 34 years as Sinn Fein's leader.

But McDonald, 50, has opened the party up to address the concerns of a new generation that is more preoccupied with the soaring cost of housing than with Sinn Fein's ultimate aim of unifying Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald, centre, is greeted by well-wishers during a walkabout in central Dublin on Thursday. McDonald has proven a boon to her party, but many voters can't forgive its revolutionary roots. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

In Monday's poll, the party enjoyed more support among the 25-34 age group than Fine Gael and Fianna Fail combined.

"There is a really dramatic difference between how older voters view Sinn Fein and how younger voters do," said Una Mullally, a writer and women's rights activist. "The other parties aren't connecting with the political desires of this generational shift."

McDonald has positioned herself as a "progressive, feminist, female leader who is very much chiming with the times," she said.

Rival parties say Sinn Fein has not really changed. Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has said it is "not a normal party" while Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said he could never trust its lawmakers.

Critics also say Sinn Fein's spending plans are too generous and reject its nationalist rhetoric.

But the party also has one foot in the political centre with policies that are pro-immigration and socially progressive.

Ireland is the most pro-EU member state, and the party has dropped much of the Euroscepticism it campaigned on in 2004 when McDonald became its first member elected to the European Parliament from the Irish Republic.

Many credit McDonald's role in the 2018 referendum that voted to liberalize Ireland's abortion laws with laying the groundwork for the surge in support for both her and the party, particularly from younger voters.

Greens ready with climate change plans

As for the Greens, support for the party collapsed in 2011 after a disastrous four-year stint in coalition with centre-right Fianna Fail, which saw the Irish economy collapse after a property bubble burst. But support has bounced back amid a political "green wave" across Europe.

"We have four other green parties in government across Europe, I am hoping we can make it a fifth," Ryan told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday, adding he was targeting around 10 per cent of the 160 seats in parliament.

Eamon Ryan, the leader of the Irish Green Party, is shown in Dublin on Wednesday. The party may have a decision on its hands on whether to join Fianna Fail or Fianna Gael in a coalition. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

Ryan said he was open to being in a coalition with any party and said the key aim would be to increase planned cuts to carbon dioxide emissions to seven per cent per year from two per cent per year. Anything less "won't work," he added.

One of the most achievable goals would be the re-introduction of an air passenger travel tax, scrapped in 2011, that charges passengers flying to an airport more than 300 kilometres from Dublin, he said.

The Greens would pursue two megaprojects, Ryan said: huge floating wind farms off the Irish coast and the "re-wetting" of the country's bogs, which cover 16 per cent of its land.

Varadkar's challenge

Varadkar took office after becoming Fine Gael leader in 2017. The son of an Indian doctor and an Irish nurse, he was Ireland's youngest-ever Taoiseach and its first openly gay leader. For many, he was the face of a confident, modern Ireland that has loosened the grip of the Roman Catholic Church, legalized abortion and same-sex marriage, revitalized a long-stagnant economy and built up a thriving high-tech sector.

The property recovery under his party helped lay the foundation for Ireland's transformation from bailed-out basket case in 2010 to the fastest growing economy in Europe for the past five years.

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, leader of Fine Gael, campaigns Friday in Ennis, County Clare, Ireland. (Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)

But Fine Gael's attempts to refocus the campaign away from housing to the booming economy and the government's success, so far, in preventing Brexit creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, may have foundered.

Rents in Dublin are now higher than Tokyo and Sydney, and almost 10,000 homeless people, many of them families, are stuck in temporary accommodation like hotels.

While all parties agree rents need to stop rising and house-building needs to increase, they are divided on how much the state should intervene in the private market.

The government has established "rent pressure zones," where increases in rents are capped at four per cent a year, but other parties are calling for a rent freeze and a ban on evictions.

Micheal Martin of the Fianna Fail campaigns in Midleton on Thursday. The party has led in all opinion polls this year. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

While Fine Gael has put in place programs to help young people buy their first home and to reduce the cost of building, they have shied away from the mass state-funded construction of social housing advocated by left-wing rivals.

Fine Gael argues that opposition promises are unrealistic and some could push private investment out of the market.

A minority government led by Fianna Fail, remains the most likely outcome, Monday's poll suggested.

McGrath's party, which shares similar policies on Brexit and the economy with the ruling Fine Gael, has led in every opinion poll this year.

The party has said it would retain state-imposed curbs on bankers' pay and bonuses if elected and oppose an EU-wide tax on big internet firms.