Irish PM slams 'criminals' who rampaged in central Dublin after stabbing attack

Ireland's prime minister on Friday condemned anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin after three young children were stabbed, saying the rioters simply wanted to cause chaos, not protect the country's way of life.

Police arrested 34 people overnight after up to 500 people looted shops, set fire to vehicles and threw rocks at crowd control officers equipped with helmets and shields.

The violence began after rumours circulated that a foreign national was responsible for an attack outside a Dublin school on Thursday afternoon.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Ireland's capital had endured two attacks — one on innocent children and the other on "our society and the rule of law."

"These criminals did not do what they did because they love Ireland, they did not do what they did because they wanted to protect Irish people, they did not do it out of any sense of patriotism, however warped," Varadkar told reporters on Friday morning.

Flames rise from a car and a bus set alight at the junction of Bachelors Walk and the O'Connell Bridge, in Dublin on Thursday. (Peter Murphy/AFP/Getty Images)

"They did so because they're filled with hate, they love violence, they love chaos, and they love causing pain to others."

A five-year-old girl was in critical condition at a Dublin hospital and a teacher's aide was in serious condition, police said. A six-year-old girl continues to receive treatment for less serious injuries and another child was discharged overnight.

The alleged assailant, who was tackled by witnesses, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Ireland's PM says Dublin is safe after rioting. Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar says there will be an enhanced police presence in Dublin after a night of rioting, which he says was 'contained within hours.'

'Lunatic hooligan faction': police chief

The head of Ireland's national police force, Commissioner Drew Harris, said one officer was seriously injured in clashes with the rioters, some armed with metal bars and covering their faces.

Harris described the protesters as a "complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology."

Police said over 400 officers, including many in riot gear, were deployed throughout the city centre to contain the unrest.

A cordon was set up around the Irish Parliament building, Leinster House, and mounted officers were dispatched to nearby Grafton Street.

A view of a Holiday Inn Express that was damaged during the overnight events in Dublin. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

"These (riots) are scenes that we have not seen in decades, but what is clear is that people have been radicalized through social media and the internet,'' Harris told reporters on Friday.

"But I don't want to lose focus on the terrible event in terms of the dreadful assault on schoolchildren and their teacher,'' he said.

"There's a full investigation ongoing. There's also a full investigation in respect on the disorder."

Delivery driver intervened in stabbing incident

Varadkar praised people of multiple nationalities who intervened to stop the attack as it unfolded, describing them as "real Irish heroes.''

One of them was Caio Benicio, a Brazilian delivery driver who stopped when he saw the teacher's aide trying to save the children.

Spotting a knife, he ripped off his helmet and slammed it into the attacker with all his strength.

Workers are seen clearing away the charred bits that remain from a bus that was set on fire in central Dublin. (Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images)

"I pray for her to survive,'' Benicio said of the child in critical condition. "I'm a parent myself, I have two kids and I know how hard it is."

Benicio told Britain's Press Association that the disturbances seemed to be caused by a "small group of people" who "wanted an excuse to do what they did.''

"I'm here for about 20 years now, I don't know politics here deeply to have an opinion about it," he said.

"What I can say is I know the protest is against immigrants and for me it doesn't make sense because I'm an immigrant myself and I was the one who helped out. For me it doesn't make sense."