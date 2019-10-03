Iraqi police fire live rounds as protesters defy curfew amid anti-government protests

Iraqi police fired live rounds to disperse crowds that defied a predawn curfew to protest on Thursday, after 10 people were killed overnight in clashes that have escalated into one of the worst security challenges since the defeat of ISIS.

Troops patrolled main roads and public spaces in Baghdad, but by morning small, sporadic demonstrations had begun again in defiance of the open-ended curfew imposed in the capital from 5 a.m. local time.

So far, it's been reported at least 21 people have been killed and hundreds wounded since the violence and clashes between security forces and anti-government demonstrators first erupted in Baghdad on Tuesday. The unrest quickly grew and spread to other cities, mainly in Iraq's south, with police firing live rounds, tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters.

Twelve people were killed late Wednesday in the southern cities of Nasriyah, Kut, and Amara. The dead were protesters and one policeman, according to security officials.

Medical officials said five people were killed in the southern city of Amarah and five others in the city of Nasiriyah late on Wednesday night. They say the five dead in Nasiryah were four civilians and a police officer.

The officials also said on Thursday that 45 people were wounded in Amarah, some of whom suffered wounds from rubber bullets.

Anti-government protests began on Tuesday and spread to most areas in southern Iraq a day later.

Protesters directed their anger at a government and political class they say is corrupt and doing nothing to improve their lives. They demanded jobs and better services, and called for the "downfall of the regime."

Curfews imposed in southern Iraqi cities overnight were lifted, local police said.

In a desperate attempt to quell the spontaneous demonstrations, authorities have cut internet access across much of the country.

Iraq has struggled to recover from the battle against the Sunni Muslim hardline Islamic State in Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2017. Its infrastructure has been laid to waste by decades of sectarian civil war, foreign occupation, two U.S. invasions, UN sanctions and war against its neighbours.

With the country at last at peace and free to trade, many Iraqis say their government has failed to rebuild the nation.

Similar demonstrations that began in oil-rich Basra last year prompted a heavy crackdown by security forces, killing nearly 30 people.

A demonstrator stands close to burning tires blocking a road in Baghdad on Wednesday. (Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters)

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi chaired an emergency national security council meeting and ordered Thursday's curfew in Baghdad. Only travellers to and from the airport, ambulances, some government employees and religious pilgrims were to be allowed on the streets.

Iraq has the world's fourth largest reserves of oil, according to the International Monetary Fund, but much of its population of 40 million lives in poverty and without decent health care, education, or power and water supply.

Activist assassinated ​​​​​​

Security officials say unknown assailants have shot and killed an Iraqi activist and his wife in the southern city of Basra, about 530 kilometres southeast of Baghdad.

The officials say Hussein Adel Madani, a cartoonist, was shot dead along with his wife, Sara Madani, by masked gunmen who stormed their house in the city early on Thursday amid the unrest and protests gripping the country.

The well-known activists had been taking part in protests in the city Wednesday night. They were shot dead a few hours later. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Zahra, who was unharmed.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, the latest in a string of assassinations targeting activists in Basra in the past year.

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister used by Iraqi security forces as others disperse during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services in Baghdad on Wednesday. (Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters)

Border crossings closed

Two border crossings between Iran and Iraq, including one due to be used by hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslim worshippers at an annual pilgrimage this month, have been closed because of unrest in Iraq, Iran's border guards said on Thursday.

Brig.-Gen. Qasem Rezaei, commander of Iranian border guards, said the Khosravi and Chazabeh crossings had been closed since late Wednesday, Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

A senior Iranian pilgrimage official told state television that the Khosravi border crossing was closed, but other crossings were open ahead of an annual Shia Muslim pilgrimage in Iraq.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said last week that three million Iranian pilgrims were expected to visit Iraq's southern city of Karbala later this month for the religious ritual of Arbaeen, which marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.