Iraq PM condemns rocket attack at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Five Katyusha rockets crashed into a riverbank near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone without causing any injuries or serious damage, a statement from U.S. Joint Operations Command said.

One rocket landed inside the embassy walls, an Iraqi security official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with Iraqi government regulations.

It is the third such attack this month and the perpetrators were not immediately known.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned the rocket attack that targeted the U.S. Embassy. In a statement, he asserted Iraq's commitment to "protecting all diplomatic missions."

