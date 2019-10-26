6 killed in Iraq's anti-government protests

Iraqi officials say six protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces during nationwide anti-government protests.

A security official and a medical official say three people were killed when they were struck by tear gas canisters in Baghdad, where thousands of protesters were trying to reach the heavily fortified Green Zone, home to embassies and government offices.

A second medical official says three protesters were shot dead by security guards when they attacked the office of a provincial official in the southern town of Nasiriyah.

At least 48 people have been killed since the protests resumed this week, after 149 were killed in a wave of demonstrations earlier this month.

Anti-government protesters escape from a burning building during a demonstration in Baghdad on Saturday. (Hadi Mizban/The Associated Press)

In Diwaniyah town, bodies were being removed on Saturday from a building belonging to a powerful militia where protesters set it on fire on Friday, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The offices of at least two Iran-backed militias as well as a government building were torched on Saturday in Diwaniyah province, south of Baghdad.

The interior ministry and the military said some people have exploited the ongoing protests in their attacks on government offices and political party offices. The military warned it will take necessary measures in accordance with the law to deal with those it called saboteurs.