Iraqi security forces clash with protesters in Baghdad, other cities

Iraqi security forces firing tear gas and live bullets in renewed clashes with hundreds of protesters in central Baghdad and other cities on Sunday, a Reuters witness and security sources said, following a push to clear out a sit-in camp in the heart of the capital.

At least 14 protesters were injured in Baghdad, the sources said, while unrest in the southern city of Nassiriya left at least 17 protesters wounded, four of them by live bullets.

Protests also continued in Basra, Najaf, Kerbala and Diwaniya in defiance to attempts by security forces to end their months-long sit-in, police sources and witnesses said.

Iraqi populist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called for demonstrations against the U.S. embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities, a statement from his office said. The call came one day after Sadr said he would end his involvement in anti-government unrest.