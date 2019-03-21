At least 71 killed in Iraq in Tigris River ferry accident

An Iraqi official says a ferry overloaded with people celebrating the Kurdish new year sank in the Tigris river near Mosul, killing at least 71 people.

Maj. Gen. Saad Maan, a spokesperson for the interior ministry, says 71 people died and another 55 have been rescued, including 19 children.

Col. Hussam Khalil, head of the Civil Defence in the Nineveh province, told The Associated Press that the accident occurred on Thursday as scores of people were out in the tourist area celebrating Nowruz, which marks the Kurdish new year and the arrival of spring.

Khalil said many of the dead were women and children. He said the ferry sank because of a technical problem, and there weren't many boats in the area to rescue people.

The river's level was high because of a rainy season that brought more precipitation than previous years.

Nowruz, or the Persian new year, dates back to 1700 BC and incorporates Zoroastrian traditions. It is celebrated across territories that once made up the ancient Persian empire, stretching from the Middle East to Central Asia.