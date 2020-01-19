Skip to Main Content
Bodies of 11 Ukrainians killed in Iran plane downing sent home
World·New

Bodies of 11 Ukrainians killed in Iran plane downing sent home

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when Iranian missiles shot down a passenger plane have arrived in Ukraine for a farewell ceremony.

5 countries have demanded Iran compensate families

The Associated Press ·
Honour guards at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv carry a coffin of the one of the 11 Ukrainian victims of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran after the Iranian military accidentally shot down the aircraft. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when Iranian missiles shot down a passenger plane have arrived in Ukraine for a farewell ceremony.

They were among the 176 people killed in the Jan. 8 catastrophe, when a Ukrainian Airlines plane heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran. Iran acknowledged three days later that the plane was mistakenly hit by an anti-aircraft missile.

On Sunday, the bodies were brought to Kyiv's Boryspil Airport aboard a Ukrainian air force plane. An honour guard solemnly carried the coffins into the airport terminal, where a farewell observance is to last until the evening.

The victims also included 57 Canadian citizens, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens. Most of those killed were Iranians.

The five nations with citizens who were on board the plane have demanded Iran accept full responsibility and pay compensation to the victims' families.

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.