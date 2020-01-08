63 Canadians among dead after plane crash in Iran: Ukraine foreign minister

Ukraine's foreign minister says 63 Canadians are among the dead after a Ukrainian International Airlines flight crashed near Iran's capital, killing everyone aboard the airliner.

The passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from Tehran's main airport, turning farmland into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Iranian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were also aboard the plane.

The crash of the Ukraine International Airlines flight came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers, but both Ukrainian and Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky extended his condolences to the families of the victims. His office said he had cut his visit to Oman short and was returning to Kyiv because of the crash. The country's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk confirmed the casualty toll.

Cause of crash not yet clear

"Our task is to establish the cause of the crash of the Boeing and provide all necessary help to the families of the victims," said parliament speaker, Dmytro Razumkov, in a Facebook statement.

Ukraine International Airlines said it had indefinitely suspended flights to Tehran after the crash.

Hassan Razaeifar, the head of air crash investigation committee, said it appeared the pilot couldn't communicate with air-traffic controllers in Tehran in the last moments of the flight. He did not elaborate.

A relative of a victim of the Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport reacts at Boryspil International Airport, outside Kyiv. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Ukrainian authorities have offered to help with the investigation of the plane crash. "We're preparing a group of specialists in order to help with the search operation and the investigation of the cause of the crash," Honcharuk said.

Boeing Co. was "aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information," spokesperson Michael Friedman told the AP.

Din Mohammad Qassemi, who lives near the crash site, said he had been watching the news about the Iranian ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq in revenge for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani when he heard the crash.

"I heard a massive explosion and all the houses started to shake. There was fire everywhere," he told The Associated Press. "At first I thought (the Americans) have hit here with missiles and went in the basement as a shelter. After a while, I went out and saw a plane has crashed over there. Body parts were lying around everywhere."

More to come.