Iran says footage disproves U.S. claim it destroyed an Iranian drone near Persian Gulf

Washington and Tehran continued to spar Friday over U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone near the Persian Gulf in another escalation of tensions between the two countries.

The Iranian military said all its drones had returned safely to their bases, and denied there was any confrontation with a U.S. vessel the previous day.

"We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else," tweeted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

A senior Trump administration official shot back on Friday, saying during a briefing that the U.S. has "clear evidence" that it shot down a drone on Thursday and warned it will destroy any Iranian drones that fly too closely to its ships.

Later Friday, Iran's state television aired footage that it said disproved Trump's assertion.

The video, published by the Revolutionary Guards, showed aerial views of warships. The television station said the drone had captured the footage, and timing notations showed the drone was still filming after Washington said it had been downed in the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategically vital strait is at the mouth of the Persian Gulf and serves as the passageway for one-fifth of all global crude exports. Oil prices ticked upward Friday on the news.

Trump on Thursday said the USS Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone closed to within about 900 metres of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

Trump blamed Iran for "provocative and hostile" action, and said the U.S. responded in self defence.

Regular surveillance

Neither Trump nor the Pentagon spelled out how the Boxer destroyed the drone. CNN reported the ship used electronic jamming to bring it down rather than hitting it with a missile.

The Revolutionary Guard said the Iranian drone on Thursday had been carrying out regular surveillance when the USS Boxer arrived, and it sent back images of the ship before and after the time the U.S. claimed the aircraft was destroyed.

The Guard said its forces continue to carefully monitor all movements of foreigners — especially "the terrorist forces" of the U.S. and the British in the strait and the Gulf.

Iranian lawmaker Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, spokesperson of the parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, said Friday that, with Trump's allegations, "America plans to create tensions and psychological warfare in the region and in Iran, and hide its failures."

His remarks were carried by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Rising tensions

After Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal last year and imposed economic sanctions on Tehran, the Iranians pushed back on the military front, shooting down a U.S. drone on June 20.

Trump said he had ordered a retaliatory military strike, but called it off at the last moment because the risk of casualties was disproportionate to the downing by Iran, which did not cost any U.S. lives.

Tensions have been rising between the U.S. and Iran in recent weeks. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Adding to the economic pressure on Tehran, the U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday it was imposing sanctions on what it called a network of front companies and agents involved in helping Iran buy sensitive materials for its nuclear program. It said the targeted individuals and entities are based in Iran, China and Belgium.

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested in New York as he arrived for a meeting at the United Nations that Iran could immediately ratify an agreement to allow broader inspections of its nuclear facilities by UN inspectors if the U.S. dropped its sanctions.

China urged Washington to consider the offer, calling it "a positive signal that Iran is willing to seek a compromise solution."

The Pentagon said Thursday's incident happened in international waters while the Boxer was entering the Gulf. The Boxer is among several U.S. navy ships in the area, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier that has been operating in the North Arabian Sea for weeks in response to rising tensions.

The Iranians and Americans have had close encounters in the Strait of Hormuz in the past, and it is not unprecedented for Iran to fly a drone near a U.S. warship.

'Brink of an abyss'

Iran claimed the U.S. drone violated its airspace; the Pentagon denied this.

Zarif, speaking to U.S.-based media on the sidelines of his visit to the UN on Thursday, said, "We live in a very dangerous environment. The United States has pushed itself and the rest of the world into probably the brink of an abyss."

Zarif blamed Washington for the escalation, and accused the Trump administration of "trying to starve our people" and "deplete our treasury" through economic sanctions.

Earlier Thursday, Iran said the Revolutionary Guard seized a foreign oil tanker and its crew of 12 for smuggling fuel out of the country, and hours later released video showing the vessel to be a United Arab Emirates-based ship that had vanished in Iranian waters over the weekend.

The announcement cleared up the fate of the missing ship but raised a host of other questions and heightened worries about the free flow of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical petroleum shipping routes.