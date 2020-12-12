Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam

Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during the 2017 anti-government protests, was executed on Saturday, Iran's semi-official Nour news agency reported.

Iran's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of Zam, who was captured in 2019 after years in exile. His Amadnews feed had more than one million followers.

State broadcaster Seda va Sima said on Saturday that Zam, "director of the counter-revolutionary Amadnews network, was hanged this morning."

France and human rights groups had condemned the Supreme Court's decision.

The son of a pro-reform Shia cleric, Zam, 47, fled Iran and was given asylum in France.

In October 2019, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said it had trapped Zam in a "complex operation using intelligence deception." It did not say where the operation took place.

Iranian officials have accused the United States as well as Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile of stoking the unrest, which began in late 2017 as regional protests over economic hardship spread nationwide.

Officials said 21 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested. The unrest was among the worst Iran has seen in decades, and was followed by even deadlier protests last year against fuel price rises.

Zam's website AmadNews and a channel he created on the popular messaging app Telegram had spread the timings of the protests.