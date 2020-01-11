Skip to Main Content
Ukrainian plane was 'unintentionally' shot down, Iran says
Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

Military blames 'human error' for the downing, according to state TV, foreign minister

The Associated Press ·
People react at a vigil for the Iran plane crash victims at the University of Manitoba on Friday in Winnipeg. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Friday that 57 Canadians were killed. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

The statement came Saturday morning and blamed "human error" for the downing.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Twitter offered "profound regrets, apologies and condolences" to those affected, but also blamed "US adventurism" for the accident. 

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Friday that 57 Canadians were killed.

