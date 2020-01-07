Iran state TV claims missile launch against U.S. base in Iraq

Iranian state TV says Tehran has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad airbase, which houses U.S. troops, in response to the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

There was no immediate information on any damage or casualties from the purported attack, a U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The White House is aware of the reports, according to press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," she said.

Canada's Department of National Defence told CBC News it is also "aware" of the reports.

Iranian state TV said the operation's name was "Martyr Soleimani." It said the aerospace division of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which controls the country's missile program, launched the attack.

The Revolutionary Guard warned the U.S. and its regional allies against retaliating in a statement carried by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

"We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted," the statement said.

Ain Assad airbase is located in Iraq's western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

More to come