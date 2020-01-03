5 members of Iran-backed militia killed in Iraq airstrike

An Iraqi official says an airstrike north of Baghdad has hit two cars carrying members of Iran-backed militia, one day after a U.S. airstrike killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The official said five members of the militia were killed.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they was not authorized to talk to reporters.

The Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces confirmed the strike, saying it targeted one of its medical convoys near the stadium in Taji, north of Baghdad. The group denied any of its top leaders were killed.

The death of Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran, which has careened from one crisis to another since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

The targeted strike against Soleimani and any retaliation by Iran could ignite a conflict that engulfs the whole region, endangering U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and beyond. Over the last two decades, Soleimani had assembled a network of heavily armed allies stretching all the way to southern Lebanon, on Israel's doorstep.

More to come.