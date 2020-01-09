Iran's initial report says Ukrainian plane was on fire before crash

A Ukrainian airliner was on fire immediately before it crashed southwest of Tehran, killing all 176 aboard, according to an initial report by Iranian investigators.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kyiv and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off on Wednesday from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport.

Ukraine also said on Thursday its investigators wanted to search the crash site for possible Russian missile debris.

Ukrainian authorities have said those on board included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.

The initial report by Iran's civil aviation organization cited witnesses on the ground and in a passing aircraft flying at high altitude as saying the jet was on fire while still aloft.

The three-year-old jet, which had its last scheduled maintenance on Monday, encountered a technical problem shortly after takeoff and started to head toward a nearby airport before it crashed, the report said.

A woman places flowers at a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crash, at the Boryspil Airport outside Kyiv on Wednesday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

The technical problem was not specified in the report, which also said there was no radio communication from the pilot and the aircraft disappeared from radar at 2,440 metres.

It is so far not clear if any technical issue could be related to a maintenance fault or defective part.

Initial assessment of Western intelligence agencies was the plane had suffered a technical malfunction and had not been brought down by a missile, five security sources — three Americans, one European and the Canadian — who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

WATCH: See what we know about the crash — and get a sense of how the probe will unfold

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was only in the air for two minutes before bursting into flames and crashing to the ground. The National’s Adrienne Arsenault looks at what happened before the crash and talks to an expert about how an investigation would play out. 6:14

The disaster puts a renewed spotlight on Boeing, which faces a safety crisis over a different type of 737, though the plane that crashed in Iran does not have the feature thought to have caused crashes of the grounded 737 MAX.

The initial Iranian report referred to the crash as an "accident."

Investigations into airliner crashes are complex, requiring regulators, experts and companies across several international jurisdictions to work together. Issuing an initial report within 24 hours is rare and can take months to fully determine the cause.

Ukraine names crash theories

The crash happened hours after Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, leading some to speculate that the plane may have been hit.In Kyiv, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the government was considering several possible causes of the plane crash.

Oleksiy Danylov, Ukraine Security Council secretary, said the country's investigators wanted to search for possible Russian missile debris after seeing information about it on the internet.

He referred to an unverified image being circulated on Iranian social media purportedly showing the debris of a Russian-made Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile of the kind used by the Iranian military.

Ukraine is looking at various possible causes of the crash, including a missile attack, a collision, an engine explosion or terrorism, Danylov wrote on social media.

Our [investigative] commission is talking to the Iranian authorities about visiting the crash site and is determined to search for fragments of a Russian Tor air defence missile about which there was information on the internet," Danylov separately told Ukrainian news site Censor.net.

WATCH: Toronto area man's devastation of losing his wife and daughter in crash

Husband grieves wife and daughter killed in Iran crash. 2:08

Ukrainian investigators into the crash include experts who participated in the investigation into the 2014 shooting down of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, Danylov said

The Malaysian airliner was shot down on July 17, 2014, over territory held by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine as it was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 people aboard.

In a television statement, Zelensky asked people to refrain from speculation, conspiracy theories and hasty evaluations regarding the crash. He also declared Thursday a day of national mourning.

He said he would speak by telephone with the Iranian president to step up co-operation into the reason for the crash.

Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines that crashed after takeoff from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport is seen on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday. (Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA/Reutesr)

The Ukrainian airliner took off from the Tehran airport at 6:12 a.m. local time and was given permission to climb to 7,920 metres, the report said. It crashed minutes later.

Bodies and body parts recovered from the site of the crash have been taken to the coroner's office for identification, the report said.

Smouldering debris, including shoes and clothes, were strewn across a field where the plane crashed on Wednesday, where rescue workers in face masks laid out scores of body bags.

The Tehran-Toronto via Kyiv route was popular for Canadians of Iranian descent visiting Iran, in the absence of direct flights.