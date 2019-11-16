One killed in Iran protests against fuel price hike

One person was killed in the Iranian city of Sirjan during protests that erupted after President Hassan Rouhani's government imposed gasoline rationing and price hikes of at least 50 per cent, Iranian ISNA news agency reported on Saturday.

"One person was killed in Sirjan but ... we are investigating whether he was killed by the security forces who were trying to bring back calm to the city," ISNA quoted local official Mohammad Mahmoudabadi as saying.

The Iranian government on Friday imposed gas rationing and raised pump prices in a new move to cut costly subsidies that have fuelled high consumption and rampant smuggling.

The Islamic republic provides some of the most heavily subsidized gasoline in the world, with the pump price for regular gasoline previously costing just 10,000 rials (31 cents Cdn) per litre. That price has increased to 15,000 rials.

The monthly ration for each private car was set at 60 litres. Additional purchases are to cost 30,000 rials per litre.