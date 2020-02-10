Buttigieg edges past Sanders in contested national delegate race, says Iowa Democratic Party
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg narrowly beat rival Bernie Sanders in Iowa in the race for delegates, according to projected national delegate allocations released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday.
Results from last week's caucus showed Buttigieg with 14 delegates, Sanders with 12
Updated results from last week's caucuses in the state showed Buttigieg with 14 delegates and Sanders with 12. Elizabeth Warren won eight delegates, Joe Biden won six and Amy Klobuchar got one, the party said.
More to come
