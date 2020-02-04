Delayed Iowa caucus results could rob winner of 'bump' ahead of New Hampshire

The biggest loser in the Iowa caucus result debacle — not including the Iowa Democratic Party, which is responsible for Monday night's process and the delayed results — may just be the eventual winner of the state.

After hours of waiting for results from the vote on Monday, the Iowa Democratic Party said results had been indefinitely delayed due to technology problems and reporting "inconsistencies." The delay was not caused by a hack, party officials said, adding that results would be released at some point Tuesday.

The delay means that Democratic presidential hopefuls, who dedicated huge amounts of time and money to winning over voters in Iowa, are now moving on to New Hampshire (which holds its primary vote next week) without a clear sense of who can claim victory in the first contest.

That may very well have been Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who, based on polls, was the perceived front-runner heading into the caucuses. But his main rivals — including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former vice-president Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg — aren't giving up. In fact, Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., went so far as to claim a win in Iowa, saying: "By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious."

But even as he claimed victory, Buttigieg acknowledged that the main message coming out of Monday night's process was one of confusion. "We don't know all the results. But we know by the time it's all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation."

WATCH: Pete Buttigieg makes early claim to victory amid Iowa caucus confusion

The Democratic presidential candidate said 'we are going on to New Hampshire victorious' even though the results of the Iowa caucuses have not come in. 0:37

This lack of a clear message out of Monday's caucuses could diminish the impact of a win in the state, which draws intense media attention every four years as the site of the first contest in the process to name a party nominee for president. A win in Iowa generally comes with the added bonus of increased media exposure and a big momentum boost — a factor that has been beneficial to other candidates in the past.

Barack Obama, then a senator from Illinois, won Iowa in 2008. The attention and momentum he gained after his victory over Hillary Clinton in the caucuses helped carry him to the Democratic nomination.

Winning Iowa has also become a pretty reliable indicator for Democrats in determining who will become the party's nominee. Seven of the last nine Democratic presidential nominees won the state.

Ian Sams, former national press secretary for Sen. Kamala Harris's failed presidential campaign, said on Twitter that the later the results come out "the less of a "bump" the eventual winner gets out of Iowa."

Sams also noted that, in part, there would be fewer hours to "seize attention and, thus, momentum" due to competition with U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address and the impeachment vote in the Senate, slated for Tuesday night and Wednesday respectively.

'Very unfortunate'

For voters who took part in the caucuses, the delay was disappointing.

"It's very, very, very unfortunate," said Kimberly Graham, who is running for the U.S. Senate, and was one of the Sanders supporters awaiting results at his Holiday Inn caucus party headquarters in Des Moines. "It is pretty rough."

"I will say this — technology is awesome. Sometimes it doesn't work. It's very unfortunate it didn't happen today."

WATCH: See what it's like inside an Iowa caucus

This suburban Iowa church gymnasium is one of 1,600 locations where the state's Democratic voters kick off the race to select the party's 2020 presidential nominee. CBC's Katie Simpson breaks down how it works. 1:36

With zero results reported, candidates nevertheless took to the stage Monday to address the crowds at their respective caucus party headquarters. Unable to comment on the results, they could only offer optimistic sound bites for their supporters.

"It looks like it's going to be a long night, but we're feeling good," Biden said, suggesting the final results would be close. But the former vice-president also added that his campaign is in the race for "the long haul."

Sanders said he had "a good feeling we're going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa" once results were posted."

'RIP caucuses'

While the state Democratic party will certainly take the brunt of the criticism, supporters of Trump were quick to pounce and raise questions about the competency of the party as a whole.

"They can't even run a caucus and they want to run a government," tweeted Trump campaign chairman Brad Parscale.

The president himself chimed in on Tuesday morning.

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. —@realDonaldTrump

Others suggested this could be the end for the caucus system in the state.

Critics have already questioned Iowa's first-place position in the nominating process, complaining that the state, with a population that's about 90 per cent white, doesn't reflect the broader party, which relies heavily on diverse groups.

"RIP caucuses," tweeted David Yepsen, a former veteran political reporter for the Des Moines Register.

Rick Hasen, professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine, tweeted that this kind of mishap can have a more significant impact on potential voters than other electoral irregularities.

"You are much more likely to be disenfranchised by incompetence than voter suppression or fraud," he tweeted.