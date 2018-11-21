Skip to Main Content
South Korea's Kim Jong-yang named Interpol president
South Korea's Kim Jong-yang named Interpol president

South Korea's Kim Jong-yang was named the next president of Interpol on Wednesday, edging out a longtime veteran of Russia's security services who was strongly opposed by the United States, Britain and other European nations.

Acting head of police organization was endorsed by U.S.

Thomson Reuters
In this Jan. 23, 2018, photo, Kim Jong Yang, the senior vice president of Interpol executive committee, speaks during a press conference in Changwon, South Korea. Kim, the acting president of Interpol said it had not been told about the investigation of its chief. "I find it regrettable that the top leader of the organization had to go out this way and that we weren't specifically notified of what was happening in advance," Kim said on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in a phone interview. (Kang Kyung-kook/Newsis via AP) (Kang Kyung-kook/Newsis via Associated Press)

Kim, the organization's senior vice-president, was elected for a two-year term at the body's annual congress in Dubai. The body's presidency, a largely ceremonial role, is typically held for four years.

Kim had been serving as acting president after incumbent Meng Hongwei of China went missing in September. Beijing later said it had detained him in connection with a bribery probe.

On Tuesday, two of the Kremlin's most prominent critics joined forces to try to stop Alexander Prokopchuk, a former major general in Russia's Ministry of the Interior, from becoming the next Interpol president, saying they feared Moscow would abuse the post to hunt down its detractors.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States endorsed Kim and called on other countries to do the same. Canada had not gone as far, but Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale said Canada's representative at the meetings —​ RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki — was "working assiduously" to defend Canada's interests in Interpol.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that public opposition by a group of U.S. senators to the Russian candidate amounted to election meddling.

In Europe, former Belgian prime minister and European Parliament member Guy Verhofstadt had said "democratic and free countries may need to develop a parallel organization" if Prokopchuk was elected.

"Russia has consistently misused Interpol to pursue its political opponents," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Day-to-day work is handled by Secretary-General Jurgen Stock of Germany, but the presidency still commands influence. Interpol also said Nestor R. Roncaglia of Argentina had been elected to a three-year term as vice president for the Americas.

With files from The Associated Press and CBC News

