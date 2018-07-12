Industrial park blast kills at least 19 in China

China's official Xinhua News Agency says a blast in an industrial park in a southwestern province has killed 19 people and injured 12 others.

The agency says the Thursday evening blast occurred at an industrial park in the city of Yibin in Sichuan province.

No other details are immediately available.

Efforts have been made to improve work safety standards, but deadly industrial accidents remain common in China, where enforcement of safety regulations can sometimes be lax.