Skip to Main Content
At least 30 killed in factory fire in Indonesia
World

At least 30 killed in factory fire in Indonesia

At least 27 adults and three children died on Friday in a fire that swept through a small factory producing matchsticks in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, authorities said.

Head of local disaster agency says 3 children killed likely were brought to work by their parents

Thomson Reuters ·
Residents examine the damage after a fire hit a match factory in Langkat, North Sumatra, on Friday. A number of people, including children, were killed in the fire, which swept through a house that doubled as a match factory, a disaster official said. (The Associated Press)

At least 30 people died on Friday in a fire that swept through a small factory producing matchsticks in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, authorities said.

The fire broke out at midday in the makeshift facility in a residential area, killing 27 adults and three children, said Riadil Akhir Lubis, head of the provincial disaster mitigation agency.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, he said.

"[The children] were probably not workers. Their parents, who lived nearby, brought them to work," Irwan Syahri, head of the local disaster agency, told Metro TV.

A video circulated on social media showed emergency workers inspecting the site and what appeared to be charred bodies in the ruins.

Indonesia has a patchy industrial safety record. In 2017, a series of explosions and a fire killed 47 workers and injured dozens at a fireworks factory on the outskirts of Jakarta.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|