Indonesian island hit by another quake, causing landslides

A strong earthquake jolted the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, causing landslides and damaging buildings, as the island tries to recover from a temblor earlier this month that killed hundreds of people.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the latest quake, centred in Lombok's northeast, at magnitude 6.3 with a depth of seven kilometres. It was felt on the neighbouring island of Bali and was preceded a few minutes earlier by a magnitude 5.4 quake, also in Lombok's northeast.

The quake caused landslides on the slopes of Mount Rinjani, an active volcano, and panic in villages, according to an Associated Press reporter on Lombok. Video shot by the Indonesian Red Cross show huge clouds of dust billowing from the mountain's slopes.

Rescuers and police officers walk on debris of a collapsed mosque in northern Lombok on Aug. 9. (Adi Weda/EPA-EFE)

The shaking toppled motorcycles and there was damage to buildings in Sembalun subdistrict, including a community hall that collapsed. The hall had sustained damage in earlier quakes, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho. Homes and a mosque were also damaged, he said.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities, he said, but information was still being collected.

A magnitude 7.0 quake that struck Lombok on Aug. 5 killed 460 people, damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people.

Mount Rinjani has been closed to visitors following a July earthquake that killed 16 people, triggered landslides and stranded hundreds of tourists on the mountain.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago that straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.