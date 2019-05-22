Protesters and police clash in aftermath of Indonesia election

Supporters of an unsuccessful presidential candidate clashed with security forces and set fire to a police dormitory and vehicles in the Indonesian capital Wednesday after the release of official election results.

National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said protests turned violent late Tuesday and continued through the night. He said Wednesday that dozens of people were detained.

KompasTV showed protesters throwing rocks, a paramilitary police dormitory on fire, and hundreds of riot police in a central neighbourhood of the city.

Indonesia's Election Commission on Tuesday said President Joko Widodo had won a second term with 55.5 per cent of the vote in the April 17 election.

Indonesia's incumbent President Joko Widodo following the official announcement of his re-election Tuesday. (Willy Kurniawan/Reuters)

His opponent, former general Prabowo Subianto, has refused to accept the results and declared himself the winner. His campaign plans to challenge the election in the Constitutional Court. They allege massive fraud but have provided no credible evidence.

On Monday, an election supervisory agency dismissed claims of systematic cheating, citing a lack of evidence. Independent observers have said the poll was free and fair.

Protests that started peacefully on Tuesday turned violent in the evening. Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said police used tear gas and water cannon against protesters who threw rocks, Molotov cocktails and burning projectiles.

Indonesian authorities have said 40,000 police and army personnel were on duty across Jakarta in a bid to maintain security.