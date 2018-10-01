New
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits near Flores in Indonesia
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 was recorded near the southern Indonesian island of Flores, the U.S. Geological Survey said, four days after a devastating quake on Sulawesi island killed at least 844 people.
Tremor comes four days after major quake killed at least 844 people on Sulawesi island
The quake hit about 250 kilometres southwest of Ende on Flores. There were no immediate tsunami alerts or reports of casualties or damage.
More to come.