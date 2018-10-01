Skip to Main Content
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits near Flores in Indonesia
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 was recorded near the southern Indonesian island of Flores, the U.S. Geological Survey said, four days after a devastating quake on Sulawesi island killed at least 844 people.

The Associated Press ·
A magnitude 5.9 quake has hit about 250 kilometres southwest of Ende, on Flores island in Indonesia. (U.S. Geological Survey)

The quake hit about 250 kilometres southwest of Ende on Flores. There were no immediate tsunami alerts or reports of casualties or damage.

