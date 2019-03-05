Skip to Main Content
At least 42 dead in Indonesia flash floods

Flash floods in Indonesia's easternmost province Papua have killed at least 42 people and left 21 badly injured, a local disaster agency official told Reuters on Sunday.

The Sentani area near the provincial capital Jayapura has been hit by torrential rain since Saturday which triggered the floods, said the official, Cory Simbolon.

