Indonesia floods kill at least 31, thousands displaced
World

Floods and landslides from torrential rains in Indonesia have killed at least 31 people and displaced thousands in the past few days, the country's disaster agency said Monday.

Power outages and damaged roads hampering aid distribution

The Associated Press ·
This aerial picture taken on Saturday shows a general view of submerged buildings after heavy rain caused flooding in Bengkulu on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. (Diva Marha/AFP/Getty Images)

It said 29 people have died in Bengkulu province on the island of Sumatra over the weekend. Two people died from flooding in parts of the capital Jakarta last week and more than 2,000 were displaced.

In Bengkulu, 13 people are missing and more than 12,000 have fled their inundated homes, the agency said.

Thousands of people are involved in the search and rescue effort, it said, but distribution of aid has been hampered by power cuts, inaccessible roads and large distances between various disaster-hit areas.

This picture taken on Saturday shows residents salvaging belongings as floodwaters submerged their homes after heavy rains in Bengkulu. (Diva Marha/AFP/Getty Images)

The highest number of deaths was in central Bengkulu where a landslide killed nearly two dozen people.

Deforestation, reduced water catchment areas and inappropriate land use in high-risk areas have increased vulnerability to floods, according to the disaster agency.

