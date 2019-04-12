Skip to Main Content
6.8 magnitude quake measured in Indonesia
Indonesia's geophysics agency said it has ended a tsunami warning that was triggered by a strong earthquake Friday east of Sulawesi island.

Indonesia saw thousands die last year from earthquakes, most from Sept. 28 tremor

Motorists are stuck in traffic as people rush to the higher ground following an earthquake in Luwuk, Central Sulawesi on Friday. (Stepensopyan Pontoh/The Associated Press)

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, which was centred at a depth of 17 kilometres, had a magnitude of 6.8. The tsunami warning was in effect for about 40 minutes.

The epicentre of the quake was far from the central Sulawesi city of Palu, which was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in September, but it was felt there and and people ran into the streets in panic.

Disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the quake was felt in different areas for four to six seconds. He said some eastern coastal areas and islands had ordered residents to go to higher ground.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire."

More than 4,400 people were killed in the Palu disaster.

The latest earthquake comes amid an election campaign. Voters will head to the polls April 17.

