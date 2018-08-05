Indonesian resort islands struck by 7.0 earthquake

Indonesia's resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a powerful earthquake Sunday.

The the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7, which is classified as "major."

Indonesia issued a tsunami warning following the initial quake, but lifted the warning a short time after.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 15 km off the north coast of Lombok, comes a week after a 6.4 magnitude quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels and restaurants.

"All the hotel guests were running, so I did too. People filled the streets," said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist.

"A lot of officials were urging people not to panic."

Other witnesses said the quake got stronger over several seconds and rattled windows and doors in their frames.