Indonesia earthquake rescuers believe a person is alive under hotel rubble

A French rescue team said Thursday it has detected a person believed to still be alive under the rubble of a hotel in Indonesia's central Sulawesi, nearly a week after it was hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

Philip Besson, a member of the French organization Pompiers de l'urgence, said the team's high-tech sensors "detected the presence of a victim" in the wreckage of the four-star Mercure Hotel in Palu but wasn't able to say if the person is conscious. The device is able to pick up signs of life, including breathing and heart beats, he said.

He said the five-member team only had a hand drill that was not strong enough to reach the victim, who was trapped under thick concrete, and had to abandon digging as night fell. Besson said they would bring heavy equipment early Friday to try to rescue the person.

"We have to drill through the concrete to be able to verify and access the victim," he told The Associated Press.

Rescue efforts since the Sept. 28 quake, which killed more than 1,400 people, have been greatly impeded by a shortage of heavy equipment.

A disaster agency official said the body of a South Korean was among eight dead pulled Thursday from the wreckage of another hotel, the Roa Roa, which collapsed sideways in a heap of cement and steel.

UN relief announced

As the search for victims continued, aid workers raced to get shelter, food, medicine and other badly needed supplies to survivors.

The Indonesian military was bringing in hundreds more troops to help with search and rescue efforts and keep order among survivors who have grown desperate six days after their lives were thrown into chaos. Hundreds of the injured and other survivors lined up on the tarmac of Palu's badly damaged airport, hoping to escape aboard military aircraft.

The remains of a mosque destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Several more bodies were recovered in Sulawesi on Thursday, raising the death toll. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

As help and supplies began arriving, there were other signs of progress: Trucks were hauling in new electricity poles to replace broken ones and restringing wires. Workers said they intended to repair all the damage to the networks and substations and get them reconnected to the grid within days.

The United Nations announced a $15-million allocation to support relief efforts, saying more than 200,000 people were in dire need of assistance.

More than 70,000 homes are thought to have been wrecked by the quake, demolished by the tsunami or engulfed by mud slides. Thousands of people are sleeping in tents or in rough shelters made from debris, unsure when they'll be able to rebuild. Many spend their days trying to secure basics like clean water and fuel for generators.

A damaged vehicle is carried on a truck during cleanup operations in Palu. Thousands are living in tents and shelters in the Indonesian city. (Aaron Favila/Associated Press)

"Please tell the government and the NGOs if they're really willing to help us with some food please do not give it away through the command posts," said Andi Rusding, who was huddled with his relatives under a tarpaulin. "It's better to go directly to each and every tent. Because sometime [the relief goods] aren't distributed evenly."

"It's really difficult to find water and we don't have a place to shower, but thank God we got some aid from the government, including a medical checkup," said Masrita Arifin, who was camped out a few hundred metres from her family's heavily damaged home.

Death toll expected to rise

National disaster agency spokesperson Supoto Purwo Nugroho said most of the 1,424 confirmed dead had been buried. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue crews dig and comb through debris after being slowed initially by impassable roads and other damage.

People and heavy machinery were struggling to unearth victims from expanses of earth that surged sideways due to liquefaction, a phenomenon in which an earthquake turns loose, wet soil into quicksand-like mud. Several communities were wiped out as homes suddenly sank into the mire, which has since hardened in the tropical sun.

Many victims might have survived with faster help, said Palu resident Bambang. He told local television he found a friend injured and trapped under debris but was unable to help him. The friend died, leaving a message to have him buried in front of his church, he said.

"He was still alive then, but he died because the evacuation was so slow," said Bambang, who like many Indonesians uses one name.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said military transport aircraft from India and Singapore had arrived to help in the relief efforts. Marsudi said 18 countries had offered help and the government was still working out arrangements with some countries, including Japan and the United States.

The aircraft will be used to transport supplies and remove victims, he said.

National police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo said security was being ramped up to ensure law and order after 92 people were arrested for looting goods such as motor oil, tires and farming equipment. Authorities earlier allowed desperate villagers to grab food supplies from shops but warned them not to take other things.

Palu has repeatedly been hit by the quakes and tsunamis that plague much of the Indonesian archipelago. The national disaster agency says more than 148 million Indonesians are at risk in earthquake-prone areas and 3.8 million people also face danger from tsunamis, with at most a 40-minute window for warning people to flee.