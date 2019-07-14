Quake with 7.3 magnitude strikes in eastern Indonesia

A strong, shallow earthquake struck eastern Indonesia's North Maluku province on Sunday, causing ground to crack and damage to at least one house. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centred 166 kilometres southeast of Ternate, the provincial capital, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Indonesia's national disaster agency said the land-based earthquake didn't have any potential to cause a tsunami.

Still, many people ran to higher ground, and TV footage showed panicked people screaming while running out of a shopping mall in Ternate.

Rahmat Triyono, the head of Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami centre, said the quake was followed by several smaller aftershocks. The initial quake and aftershocks were also felt in some parts of North Sulawesi province, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage there.

Ikhsan Subur, a local disaster agency official in Labuha, the closest town to the quake's epicentre, said several hundred people who were afraid of aftershocks fled to temporary shelters near government offices and mosques, and some ran to higher ground.

The agency released photos of some moderately cracked ground and a damaged house of a village police chief in South Halmahera district, near the epicentre.

No injuries were immediately reported, and authorities were assessing the damage.

Last week, a magnitude 6.9 undersea earthquake caused panic in parts of eastern Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning.

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire." A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.