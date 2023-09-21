Content
India suspends visa services in Canada as diplomatic fight grows

India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services Thursday as a diplomatic row grew between the countries after Canada's leader said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.

Indian Visa Application Center cites operational reasons for suspension

Thomson Reuters ·
A man in a green suit shakes hands with an older man with a white beard.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Canada was "actively pursuing  credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June. Above, Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last month. (Evan Vucci/Reuters)

India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services Thursday as a diplomatic fight deepened between the countries after Canada's leader said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament on Monday that there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh independence activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had been wanted by India for years and was gunned down in June outside the temple he led in Surrey, B.C. 

Canada expelled an Indian diplomat, and India followed by expelling a Canadian diplomat on Tuesday.

It called the allegations being investigated in Canada absurd and an attempt to shift attention from the presence of Nijjar and other wanted suspects in Canada. 

"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 Sept. Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice," the BLS Indian Visa Application Center in Canada said.

It gave no further details. BLS is the agency that processes visa requests for India. India's External Affairs Ministry did not immediately comment.

People are pictured lined against a wall, holding a yellow flag that reads, "Long live Republic of Khalistan."
A bystander walks by as protesters hold a flag representing Khalistan outside of the Consulate General of India Office following the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver in June. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)
