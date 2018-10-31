India inaugurates world's tallest statue

India on Wednesday inaugurated the world's tallest statue, a towering bronze effigy of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, a key independence leader and the country's first home minister after British colonialists left in 1947.

The 182-metre steel and bronze "Statue of Unity" was built at a cost of more than $400 million in Kevadiya, a village in Gujarat state. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Patel hail from Gujarat state.

Modi inaugurated the statue on the bank of the Narmada river. He had promised the project despite criticism that India couldn't afford to spend so much money on a statue.

Indian air force planes showered flower petals on the statue.

Patel was known as the "Iron Man of India" for integrating various states in the post-independence era.

Indian tri-coloured balloons fly around the statue during the inauguration ceremony. (Amit Dave/Reuters)

Modi said Patel was a beacon of hope for India in the time of crisis and he will be a source of inspiration for ages to come.

"Patel wanted India to be a forceful, strong, sensitive, vigilant and accommodative nation, and we're working towards that," Modi said at Wednesday's ceremony.

Funds for the statue came from the federal government, state-run companies and other institutions, and it was built in 42 months by construction and engineering company Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Depicting the bald Patel in traditional attire, with a shawl over the shoulders, the statue used 210,000 cubic metres of cement, 25,000 tonnes of steel and 1,700 tonnes of bronze.

The monument will have a museum with 40,000 documents, 2,000 photographs and a research centre dedicated to Patel's life and work.