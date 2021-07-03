Skip to Main Content
India surpasses 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths | CBC Loaded
India surpasses 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
India has confirmed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19, half in the past two months, as the virulent delta variant infected hundreds of thousands daily.
Half of the country's fatalities came in the past 2 months as variants surge
Posted: Jul 02, 2021 8:56 PM ET | Last Updated: July 3
