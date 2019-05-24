At least 17 students dead in building fire in western India

At least 17 teenage students were killed in a fire that broke out Friday in a tutoring centre in the western Indian city of Surat, police said.

Police officer Praveen Chaudhary said more than a dozen students were hospitalized with burns.

The students were attending a class when the fire broke out in the four-storey building, Chaudhary said. He said all the students had been accounted for.

Fire officer Deepak Satkale said 24 fire engines battled the blaze. Authorities were investigating its cause.

Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. —@narendramodi

The Press Trust of India news agency said the fire engulfed the third and fourth floors of the building in a shopping district.

Television images showed some students jumping from the building to escape the blaze, with a thick smoke billowing from the building.

Building fires are common in India because of poorly enforced safety regulations.

President Narendra Modi, elected this week to a second term in office, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and pledged assistance from his government to local authorities.