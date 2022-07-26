Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World

28 people dead, 60 sick in India from drinking tainted liquor

At least 28 people have died and 60 others became ill from drinking tainted liquor in western India, officials said Tuesday. Officials say the deaths occurred in Ahmedabad and Botad districts of Gujarat state, where the production, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited.

Gujarat state police chief says several suspected bootleggers detained

The Associated Press ·
Vinodbhai Jadavbhai Solanki, right, is brought for treatment at a hospital after falling sick from consuming spurious liquor, in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday. At least 28 people have died and another 60 fallen sick from drinking spiked liquor in India's western state of Gujarat, officials said. (Ajit Solanki/The Associated Press)

At least 28 people have died and 60 others became ill from drinking tainted liquor in western India, officials said Tuesday.

Senior government official Mukesh Parmar said the deaths occurred in Ahmedabad and Botad districts of Gujarat state, where manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited. It was not immediately known what chemical was used to alter the liquor.

Ashish Gupta, Gujarat state's police chief, said several suspected bootleggers who were involved in selling the spiked alcohol have been detained.

Deaths from illegally brewed alcohol are common in India, where illicit liquor is cheap and often spiked with chemicals such as pesticides to increase potency.

Illicit liquor has also become a hugely profitable industry across India where bootleggers pay no taxes and sell enormous quantities of their product to the poor at a cheap rate.

In 2020, at least 120 people died after drinking tainted liquor in India's northern Punjab state.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now