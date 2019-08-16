India says it will ease lockdown in India-run Kashmir in 'next few days'

India will lift restrictions on people's movements and communication links in Indian-administered Kashmir in the next few days, the federal government told the Supreme Court on Friday.

The court was hearing a petition by Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin seeking restoration of telephone and internet services snapped this month — just before the government withdrew the disputed region's special status — to prevent protests.

The restrictions would be lifted in the "next few days," the government lawyer, Tushar Mehta, said.

Tensions have increased between India and Pakistan since New Delhi downgraded the autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir last week. India also deployed thousands of additional troops to the region and imposed the unprecedented lockdown, now in place for a 12th day.

Pakistan's military, meanwhile said Indian troops fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing another soldier and bringing the death toll to six in less than 24 hours.

Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet Friday that "another brave son of soil lost his life in the line of duty" in Buttal town.

Pakistan's military and police said Thursday that Indian firing killed two civilians and three soldiers in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, which is split between the nuclear-armed rivals and claimed by both in its entirety.