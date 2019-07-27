Hundreds in India evacuated from train stuck in monsoon floodwaters

A Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck in floodwaters, between two stations near Mumbai, in Badlapur in the western Indian state of Maharashtra overnight. (Indian navy/The Associated Press)

Rescuers in India have evacuated more than 500 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai.

The Mahalaxmi Express train carrying about 700 passengers got stuck due to flooding of the tracks, a statement by India's disaster management office in Maharashtra state said Saturday.

The National Disaster Response Force and the navy launched a rescue operation after authorities warned passengers not to move.

About 500 passengers were rescued from the train early Saturday, and put on rescue boats. (National Disaster Response Force/The Associated Press) In recent weeks, flooding across India and neighbouring Nepal and Bangladesh has resulted in more than 300 deaths, with number expected to rise as hundreds remain missing.

On Saturday near Mumbai, the first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 90 kilometres from Mumbai.

The train had departed from Mumbai around 8:15 p.m. local time Friday before it got stuck at 3 a.m. the next day.

Press Trust of India agency said the rescue was ongoing.