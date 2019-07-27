Hundreds in India evacuated from train stuck in monsoon floodwaters
700 passengers on train stranded for 9 hours after train stuck between 2 stations near Mumbai
Rescuers in India have evacuated more than 500 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai.
The Mahalaxmi Express train carrying about 700 passengers got stuck due to flooding of the tracks, a statement by India's disaster management office in Maharashtra state said Saturday.
The National Disaster Response Force and the navy launched a rescue operation after authorities warned passengers not to move.
On Saturday near Mumbai, the first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 90 kilometres from Mumbai.
The train had departed from Mumbai around 8:15 p.m. local time Friday before it got stuck at 3 a.m. the next day.
Press Trust of India agency said the rescue was ongoing.
With files from CBC News