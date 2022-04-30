Skip to Main Content
World

India's scorching hot weather to continue, even after record-high April temperatures

Parts of India recorded their highest average temperatures on record in April, and the scorching weather is expected to stretch into May, authorities said on Saturday.

Both India and Pakistan have been suffering from extreme heat waves this year

Thomson Reuters ·

India issues heat wave warning as temperatures hit 45 C

1 day ago
Duration 2:28
An early summer heat wave has swept across India bringing temperatures over 40 C for more than a billion people. The country endured the hottest March on record this year. 2:28

Parts of India recorded their highest average temperatures on record in April, and the scorching weather is expected to stretch into May, authorities said on Saturday.

India and neighbouring Pakistan have been suffering from extreme heat waves this year, melting pavement, forcing school closures and triggering health and fire alerts.

Northwest and central India recorded average maximum temperatures of 35.9 C and 37.78 C, respectively, in April, the director general of the Indian Meteorological Department told reporters.

Those were the highest since the department began keeping records 122 years ago, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

A boy bathes in the Ranbir canal to cool himself on a hot summer day in Jammu, India, on Saturday. Summer in India runs from April to June. (Channi Anand/The Associated Press)

More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change. Summer in India runs from April to June.

For the first time in decades, Pakistan went from winter to summer without the spring season, Pakistan's federal minister for climate change, Sherry Rehman, said on Saturday.

A man uses his mobile phone as he sits amid the outer units of air conditioners, at the rear of a commercial building in New Delhi on Saturday. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now