Skip to Main Content
World·New

At least 15 COVID-19 patients killed in India hospital fire

Police say at least 15 COVID-19 patients have died after a fire broke out in a hospital in western India.

50 other patients rescued at facility in Bharuch, Gujarat state, police say

The Associated Press ·
A COVID-19 patient is seen at a hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. Police in western India say at least 15 COVID-19 patients have died when a fire broke out in a hospital early Saturday. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Police in western India say at least 15 COVID-19 patients have died after a fire broke out in a hospital early Saturday.

Fifty other patients at the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state, were rescued by hospital workers and firefighters, said police officer Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

The fire broke out in a COVID-19 ward on the ground floor and was extinguished within an hour, the Press Trust of India news agency quoted fire officer Shailesh Sansiya as saying.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

On April 23, a fire in an intensive care unit killed 13 COVID-19 patients in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now