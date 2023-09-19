India cautions travellers to Canada as dispute over Sikh activist's death deepens

India on Wednesday advised its citizens to be careful when travelling to Canada, in the wake of Ottawa's allegations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.

The foreign ministry in New Delhi issued an updated travel advisory, urging its nationals and especially those studying in the North American country to be cautious because of "growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate-crimes."

Indians should also avoid going to venues in Canada where "threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose anti-India agenda," the ministry said.

On Monday in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that India had been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen at a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said.

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, B.C., on June 18. A leader among the Sikh diaspora in Canada, Nijjar had been active with a group supporting the push for an independent Sikh homeland in northern India called Khalistan.

Nijjar had been branded a "terrorist" by the Indian government and accused of leading a militant separatist group — something his supporters have denied.

Indian officials called Trudeau's allegations "absurd" and "unsubstantiated," and summoned Canada's High Commissioner to India to inform him that a senior Canadian diplomat had been kicked out of India and given five days to leave.